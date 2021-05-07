Tyler motorcyclist dies in 2-vehicle crash on Loop 49

According to a report, by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, DPS troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Toll 49, approximately a half a mile east of Tyler in Smith County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle and the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, were both traveling westbound on Toll 49. The driver of the Chevrolet made an illegal U-turn, causing the motorcycle to strike the side of the truck.