State reports more than 2,600 COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools for week

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported more than 2,600 cases of COVID-19 on public school campuses in last week’s reports.
The report states 2,293 students tested positive, while 390 staff tested positive for the week ending May 2, for a total of 2,683.
The number is down by less than 100 from the previous week’s report when 2,354 students tested positive, while 524 staff tested positive, the week ending April 25.
For the school year there have been 142,192 student cases and 71,932 staff cases. The report does not list active or recovered cases.
The following school districts reported the following numbers for the week:
Longview ISD: No new cases reported.
Lufkin ISD: 1 new staff case.
Nacogdoches ISD: No new cases reported.
Tyler ISD: 1 new staff case.
