Smith County jury convicts gang member accused of assaulting officer, drug offenses

Anthony Bendy, Jr., 35, of Tyler, was sentenced by a Smith County jury to 45 years in prison for the offense of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance with a Deadly Weapon. Prosecutors Noah Coltman and Emil Mikkelsen presented evidence that officers with the Tyler Police Department stopped Bendy on May 1, 2020 for a traffic offense. When the officer made contact with Bendy, he observed a jar of marijuana in the back seat of the vehicle. After backup arrived, the officers asked Bendy to step out of the vehicle so he could be detained for a search of the vehicle. Bendy then grabbed a bag out of the vehicle that was later found to contain methamphetamine, crack cocaine, powder cocaine and various other drugs, along with a handgun, digital scale, and over $1800 in cash. Bendy then began to fight with the officer, striking one of them in the face and slamming the other on the pavement, causing a concussion and two broken ribs.