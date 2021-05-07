Ribbon-cutting ceremony marks opening of Kilgore College Fire Academy burn house

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - With the cut of a ribbon, the new Kilgore College Fire Academy burn house is officially open for use. The firefighter training facility, which costs in the range of $260,000 was funded by grants. With help from Drover Energy of Kilgore doing the concrete slab, it replaced the 30-year-old brick and mortar structure that still stands. The burn house will have the latest capabilites for training firefighters.
“When we are done, the building will be a full 7-story high rise structure. We will have full training capability from aerial apparatus operation to high rise fire fighting to residential fire fighting operation, technical rescue operation, elevator operation. When were finished with all four phases, there will be no training we cannot do for fire fighters in Texas.” said Director of the Kilgore College Fire Academy Michael Simmons
They are currently in the process of putting in a grant for the next phase of expansion.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.