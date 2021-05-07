Ribbon-cutting ceremony marks opening of Kilgore College Fire Academy burn house

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - With the cut of a ribbon, the new Kilgore College Fire Academy burn house is officially open for use. The firefighter training facility, which costs in the range of $260,000 was funded by grants. With help from Drover Energy of Kilgore doing the concrete slab, it replaced the 30-year-old brick and mortar structure that still stands. The burn house will have the latest capabilites for training firefighters.