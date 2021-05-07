Rep. White bill to upgrade 911 service passes House vote

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas legislator’s bill to improve technology on 911 services has passed the Texas House.
Rep. James White’s HB 2911 aims to have next generation technology for landline and wireless systems for 911 services.
White (R-HIllister) said the improvement would help first responders find the exact location for callers. For instance, a person could be found on the fifth floor of a hotel.
The bill was approved on a 103-40 vote Friday.
The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.
