East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Hard to complain about the past few days here in East Texas. Hopefully, you have enjoyed a bit of it outside. Tomorrow, we are looking for a partly cloudy and very windy day. Southerly winds at 15-25 mph, gusts near 30 mph are expected. Lake Wind Advisories may be issued for most of our area. On Sunday, A cold front is expected to pass through very late in the day or very early on Monday morning. Because of this, a First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Sunday afternoon/evening as pre-frontal storms are expected. At this time, the greatest threats are strong-gusty winds from the storms along with some large hail in pockets across portions of ETX. On Monday, we are expected showers and maybe a few thundershowers...but nothing severe. On Tuesday, as an area of low pressure passes to our south, more rain and isolated thunderstorms will be possible once again. A few could be strong/severe. The Disruptive Weather Outlook for Tuesday is now at HIGH. Rain on Wednesday will slowly taper off as the day moves along and Thursday and Friday will be two very nice days. Please remain Weather Alert on Sunday afternoon/evening. I know it is a bit early, but Happy Mother’s Day to all our Mothers out there, both with us and those in heaven.