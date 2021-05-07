East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another cool start with fair skies and temperatures in the 50s. Expect more sunshine today and another beautiful afternoon with light winds and temperatures reaching the lower to mid 80s. Humidity starts to rise late today and through the weekend. South winds become breezy on Saturday with a few more clouds. By Sunday morning, a few places could see some sprinkles or light drizzle. Chances for rain will increase during the day Sunday and become likely by Sunday evening. A slow-moving storm system will bring rain chances off and on throughout the forecast next week. Temperatures next week will be back to just below average with highs in the 70s, but keep the umbrella handy most of the week. Rain chances will finally come to an end by Thursday.