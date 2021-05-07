Lubbock couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only 11.8% of married couples reach their 50th wedding anniversary. It doesn’t even keep records for marriages that celebrate 60 years or beyond. So what happened at Raider Ranch on Wednesday was nothing short of spectacular.
Gene and Margaret Pershall were married 70 years ago on May 5. They were both long time teachers and administrators at multiple schools in New Mexico.
Gene joined the Air Force at age 15. Margaret is the great granddaughter of P.F. Brown, a pioneer in education here in Lubbock and the namesake of Brown Elementary School. Eventually the Pershalls settled in Lubbock, where they fought the biggest battle of their lives surviving COVID-19 in the fall.
It was a celebration at Raider Ranch, with advice for others seeking a long and happy marriage.
“Well, you have to get along with one another first, OK? And we’ve had our differences,” Gene said. “But I always had the last words: ‘yes, ma’am.’”
