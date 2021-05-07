Lovelady’s Jacy Stubblefield set to join Kilgore softball program

LOVELADY, Texas (KTRE) - Lovelady Senior Jacy Stubblefield took time out of her busy softball and track schedule earlier this week to sign her college letter of intent with the Kilgore softball program.
The senior will be joining the Lady Rangers next season after a successful high school career. Lovelady is No.2 in 2A and will be playing Woden in a best of three series starting Friday at Central High School. Stubblefield is a starter in the outfield. She will also be competing in the pole vault on Friday at the UIL State track meet.
“Jacy has a rare athletic ability that others only dream of,” Lovelady softball coach Jordyn Hester said. “However, it’s not her athletic ability that makes her so extraordinary. It’s her ability to lead. She comes out everyday ready to lead her team to a championship. She pushes them to work hard in practice and she pumps them up in a game. It’s a really inspiring thing to see first hand, and as a coach it’s a dream come true to have someone with that kind of personality and work ethic. She will do great things at Kilgore and I can’t wait to see it.”
Subblefield was first team all-district her freshman and sophomore year. She also picked up an all-state honorable mention as a sophomore.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.