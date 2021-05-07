Lobos track teams in fast lane for state meet

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Lobos are medal hunting in Austin for the annual state track and field meet. This is one of the better teams the Lobos have fielded in recent years.
Speed kills and the Longview Lobos track team is loaded with it, though small in numbers this is a team that’s made great strides to reaching state for boys’ and girls’ teams.
Coach Veronica Hawkins says her team has come a long way at the right time, “It was intense for them but they learned along the way and now they’re excited for state.”
Coach Josh Rankin is impressed with his dynamic team and expects a good showing in the elite state meet. Rankins said “we’ve got some fast guys, the things you got to have to make it to state and the relays is a really really fast guy, and we got a couple of those. Kaylen Taylor gonna be in the hundred and Tomonae Abney in the 200. Tomonae’s got a legit chance to win state. Like right now he has the second-fastest time going in. You take our best times of the year we’re right in the mix if we hit it right, we run our best we’ll be right in the races.”
That’s not to say the team has it made in the shade, during the weekend in Austin but their showings at regionals gives them confidence they can compete with anyone in the state.
For the girls, this season has had its challenges but confidence for both is in the fast lane.
