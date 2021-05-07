Lobos track teams in fast lane for state meet

Coach Josh Rankin is impressed with his dynamic team and expects a good showing in the elite state meet. Rankins said “we’ve got some fast guys, the things you got to have to make it to state and the relays is a really really fast guy, and we got a couple of those. Kaylen Taylor gonna be in the hundred and Tomonae Abney in the 200. Tomonae’s got a legit chance to win state. Like right now he has the second-fastest time going in. You take our best times of the year we’re right in the mix if we hit it right, we run our best we’ll be right in the races.”