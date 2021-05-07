Henderson man dies in Panola County crash

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - From DPS: Yesterday at 1:16 PM, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on US 79 N, approximately three miles east of the city of Carthage in Panola County.
The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2014 Volvo truck towing a semi-trailer was traveling northbound on US-79 when for an unknown reason, the driver of a 2019 Ford F550 traveling south on US-79, drifted into the northbound lanes and struck the Volvo head-on.
Another truck tractor towing a semi-trailer traveling northbound was able to avoid the crash by swerving, but rolled the 2001 Freightliner and towed trailer to its side.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Brandon Cole Fountain, 21, of Henderson. Fountain was pronounced at the scene by Judge Larry Fields and was taken to Hawthorn Funeral Home in Carthage.
The driver of the Volvo was identified as Kenneth Johnson, 65, of Missouri City. No injuries were reported.
The driver of the Freightliner was identified as Gregory Miller, 51, of Houston. No injuries were reported.
The crash remains under investigation.
