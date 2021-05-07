Game wardens investigating boating accident that injures 2

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas game wardens are investigating a boating accident that left two people hospitalized.
Game wardens were called to a single watercraft collision on the Sabine river just south of White Oak near the highway 42 bridge around 7:30 last night.
White Oak EMS, DPS troopers and Gregg county sheriff’s office deputies assisted game wardens at the scene.
Two occupants where on board the craft when the collision with some kind of obstacle occurred.
With the river still running fairly high, game wardens say underwater obstacles can be a hazard.
Investigators say it’s not clear from witnesses exactly how the collision happened, but one of the injuries was so severe a life-flight helicopter had to be called in.
One person was treated at a hospital and released, while the care-flighted individual is said to be in critical condition.
Investigation into how the collision happened is ongoing.
