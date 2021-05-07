Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Skies will remain quiet and mostly clear today as highs warm into the lower to middle 80s this afternoon. Saturday will see a fair mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with a breezy southerly wind that will blow around 10 to 20 miles per hour. Our mix of sun, plus our potent southerly winds, will allow temperatures to see quite a big warm up with most of the area seeing the middle to upper 80s for highs. Our dry streak unfortunately will end come Sunday (Mother’s Day) and a cold front will bring the threat of severe storms back to East Texas. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday afternoon through Sunday night as strong to severe storms will be likely along and ahead of our next cold front that is slated to move through the area later in the day. Damaging winds and quarter sized hail will be the main severe threat within this set up. An isolated quick spin-up tornado is not out of the question, but for now the tornado threat remains low. Our cold front will likely clear all of East Texas early Monday morning before stalling close to the Texas coastline. This will lead to another extended period of unsettled weather as scattered showers and isolated storms will remain in the forecast for Monday through Wednesday of next week before skies finally dry out on Thursday. Folks, please be weather alert this weekend and continue to monitor for updates to the forecast. We’ll keep you updated.