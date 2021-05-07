First Alert Weather Day Sunday morning, evening

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A strong storm system will begin to move into East Texas this weekend.
Saturday will be breezy, warm and humid with clouds increasing Sunday. There is a slight chance for a few areas of drizzle Sunday morning, but the most likely rain chances will start by afternoon and last into the evening.
Thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front slowing moving into the region. Expect storms to cause heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. The main threat with any strong to severe storms will be damaging straight-line winds and large hail.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for the majority of East Texas.