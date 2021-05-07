East Texas Ag News: Hay prices firm to higher for the week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA Texas Direct Hay Report says hay prices are firm to $10 higher across the state.
According to the US Drought Monitor, dry or very dry soils grew in area to 67 percent of Texas.
In the Midland-Odessa, Texas, area, this past year had the driest 13-month April to April period on record.
And falling levels of the Edwards Aquifer triggered water restrictions in several Texas communities including San Antonio, New Braunfels and San Marcos. Though some rain brought relief in some areas after half an inch fell across the South and just over 2 inches fell across eastern Oklahoma and Texas.
The report says increases in prices are indicative of shortening supplies before first cutting and poor pasture conditions across much of the state causing producers to offer supplemental feeding.
