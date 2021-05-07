East Texas Ag News: Clearing up muddy pond water

If heavy rainfall causes your pond to get muddy but then clears up in a few days, you may simply need to alter the habitat surrounding the runoff that empties into your pond. The first step is to inspect the watershed and shoreline for signs of erosion. Grass should be established upstream of the pond on any exposed, bare soil. In our area, it is hard to beat using common bahiagrass. If you want a more attractive grass, try using common bermudagrass. Both seeds can be found easily (for a very reasonable cost) at your favorite local feed store.