Wood County Sheriff’s Office introduces new K9 team

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office introduced a new K9 team to the force on Wednesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, Sgt. Austin Milbourn has been a certified peace officer for 4 1/2 years and started at WCSO in January 2021.
Milbourn’s new partner K9 Jois is a German Shepherd that came from Poland and is 1 1/2 years old.
Sgt. Milbourn and K9 Jois have completed three weeks of training at Pacesetter K9 in Liberty Hill, where they received a certification in Narcotics Detection and tracking, the sheriff’s office said. The team also received a certification in narcotics detection from the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association.
Already working hard in East Texas, the duo has been serving the county with two successful deployments that resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office.
