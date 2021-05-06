Women’s Fund of Smith County celebrates mothers and women in first meeting since pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Women’s Fund of Smith County gathered for the first time in a year this afternoon to celebrate mothers and women who inspire them.
It was their annual Mother’s Day luncheon which was cancelled last year due to COVID-19. The Women’s Fund collects resources through membership pledges and fundraising events to provide grants for different nonprofits in Smith County. Today’s featured speaker, Tahidi Perez, is just one individual who benefits from their donations.
Perez came to the United States five years ago and knew little English. She took classes through the Literacy Council of Tyler, which the fund was able to support. Perez eventually graduated from their entrepreneurial program.
“Not only were we able to benefit her education and help her achieve her dreams, but she’s opening up a small business in Tyler over the summer. So it’s just such a great opportunity for you to see what philanthropy can do,” said Zoe Lawhorn, President of the Women’s Fund. “It’s not only touching individuals’ lives, it’s also making our community better because now we have some new small business that’s going to open up. We’ll all get to enjoy that and it benefits the community.”
Perez’s business Lemon Yellow Latin Bites is scheduled to open this summer in Tyler.
Lawhorn said you could feel the joy of everyone getting back together.
“We believe that together is better, and it’s never been more apparent to us how special it is to be able to gather like this today,” Lawhorn said.
