White supremacist from Tyler pleads guilty to federal charges of assault, conspiring to illegally sell firearms

Rodney Shane Holt, aka “Turbo,” 48, of Tyler, pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering, as well as conspiracy to sell firearms to a convicted felon. Holt committed the assault as part of his membership in the AC, a gang that operates in Texas and other states throughout the country. Eulalio Torres-Cadenas, aka “Yayo,” 43, of Mexico, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, namely 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.