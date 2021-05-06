United Regional surgeon among three from Wichita Falls killed in plane crash

“The MSU Texas family is deeply saddened to learn of the death of student Anna Calhoun in private plane crash Tuesday night. On behalf of the University, we express our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and classmates during this very difficult time. Anna was a junior biology student at MSU Texas who planned to attend physician assistant school upon graduation. News of this tragic loss may be difficult to process and affect many members of our campus community. Anyone in need of support is encouraged to use University resources provided by the Counseling Center. They may be reached at 940-397-4618.”

Midwestern State University