United Regional surgeon among three from Wichita Falls killed in plane crash

Louis Provenza, 67, and Anna Calhoun, 23. (Source: kauz)
By KAUZ Team | May 5, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT - Updated May 6 at 12:44 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Three people killed in a small plane crash in Mississippi have been identified as residents of Wichita Falls, including a surgeon from United Regional.

Three from Wichita Falls identified in deadly MS plane crash
Authorities say the small civilian airplane crashed into a home in the town of Hattiesburg around 11:20 Tuesday night.

According to Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict, the victims have been identified as the following:

  • Gerry Standley, 55, of Hattiesburg
  • Louis Provenza, 67, of Wichita Falls, Texas
  • Harper Provenza, 2, of Wichita Falls, Texas
  • Anna Calhoun, 23, of Wichita Falls, Texas

Our affiliate in Mississippi reports The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted to investigate the crash. WDAM-TV has confirmed with authorities that the three Wichita Falls residents were the only occupants of that plane.

CNN has confirmed the airplane involved in the crash was a Mitsubishi MU-2B-60 that took off from Wichita Falls Regional Airport.

23-year-old Calhoun was the mother of 2-year-old Harper. Dr. Louis Provenza was a practicing neurosurgeon at United Regional in Wichita Falls.

United Regional released the following statement:

“We are so very saddened about the loss of Dr. Louis Provenza. He has touched the lives of so many and will be greatly missed. Our condolences go out to his family, friends, colleagues, and the many people of this community he helped heal.”
Patrick Johnston, Marketing and Communications Coordinator, United Regional

Standley, the only victim from Hattiesburg, was in his home with his family when the plane crashed into it. His wife, daughter and and grandchild were able to get out safely and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

MSU Texas released the following statement:

“The MSU Texas family is deeply saddened to learn of the death of student Anna Calhoun in private plane crash Tuesday night. On behalf of the University, we express our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and classmates during this very difficult time. Anna was a junior biology student at MSU Texas who planned to attend physician assistant school upon graduation. News of this tragic loss may be difficult to process and affect many members of our campus community. Anyone in need of support is encouraged to use University resources provided by the Counseling Center. They may be reached at 940-397-4618.”
Midwestern State University

