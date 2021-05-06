Tyler ISD board makes masks optional

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Tyler ISD Board Trustees approved by a vote of 6-0 to make masks optional for all students and staff while on school property starting Monday, May 10.
“Over the last eight weeks, Tyler ISD has averaged only 4.2 cases among its more than 20,000 students and staff,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “Also, with the declining numbers in our community and the many vaccination opportunities that our staff has had, trustees agree it’s safe to lift the face-covering requirement.”
“We are optimistic that we can finish these last weeks as mask optional and continue the option through our summer programming,” Dr. Crawford said.
“It’s been a true pleasure speaking with reasonable people that understand the ‘why,’” Crawford said. “Many of us have had to set aside personal preferences and understand that we needed these protocols in place to make sure the one resource we needed to operate at-school learning was available: our teachers and staff.”
Gov. Abbott’s executive order on March 2 deferred to the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for guidance on health protocols. TEA required the mask mandate to stay in effect unless modified or eliminated by the governing board of a school system.
