Thursday’s Weather: Another beautiful day!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another beautiful day is in store today! Temperatures are starting out in the 50s this morning with fair to partly cloudy skies and lots more sunshine is on the way for the afternoon. Light northerly winds keep humidity low and temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 80s. More sunshine for Friday with light southeasterly winds. This means humidity will gradually start to rise with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s by afternoon. Clouds begin to increase Saturday with breezy south winds and chances for rain return to the forecast Sunday. This looks to be another slow-moving storm system, so once rain chances return to the forecast, they will stick around off and on through most of next week.