Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! It is another lovely day today with partly to mostly sunny skies and a calm north-northeasterly wind at five to ten miles per hour. Highs this afternoon will be warm near eighty degrees across the area. A weak cold front will swing into East Texas overnight tonight but won’t affect our temperatures much, if any. We’ll enjoy yet another sunny day to end the workweek, this time with highs in the lower to middle eighties area wide. Our weekend will start off with mostly to partly sunny skies and some breezy southerly winds, but showers and isolated thunderstorms will move back into East Texas by Sunday afternoon(Mother’s Day). Another cold front will move through East Texas sometime late Sunday into early Monday but will stall along the Texas coastline, which will lead to yet another extended period of unsettled weather through the first half of the upcoming work week with an additional 1.5″-2.5″ of rain by the end of next Wednesday. With next week shaping up the way it is, it would be a good idea to let the yard dry out today and then try to get any outdoor work done Friday and Saturday before even more rain moves back into East Texas. Enjoy the sunshine while it is here!