Smith County elections administrator rescinds resignation declaration

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three days ago Denise Hernandez tendered her resignation as Smith County’s elections administrator after only three months on the job. Now, she’s decided she wants to stay.
Hernandez’s resignation letter, obtained on Monday, stated an original date of final service as Friday, May 7.
“I am sorry I have disappointed you and will not be able to show you a great employee I can be,” she said in the letter addressed to Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. “I hate to leave a job that I love but I do not want to cause Smith County any problems so with that being said I will leave my position,” she said.
However, in a new letter addressed to Moran dated May 4 and obtained today by KLTV, Hernandez states that she no longer wishes to resign.
“I originally decided to resign because of a childish incident that was harmless and felt that I did not want to cause hardship for the county. However, since then I realized I love this job, and wish to continue in this role,” Hernandez said in the letter.
Hernandez went on to give Moran assurances of success and satisfaction with her work.
“If you keep me on your team, I will continue to bring success to our team by upholding integrity and value to our elections,” she said. “My current expertise in this role and industry connections can offer immense value. Despite my previous uncertainty, I can assure you that I plan to continue growth at Smith County and am able to fully recommit to my role for the long-term.”
A Smith County elections commission meeting will be held at 3 p.m. today.
