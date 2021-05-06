Seniors Serving Seniors: giving back at Bullard ISD

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Giving help to those who need it-- It’s a lesson Bullard ISD wants their students to learn by getting a little dirt on their hands.
Wednesday, students participated in their annual “Seniors Serving Seniors” initiative.
“We’re just doing things that, you know, our senior citizens and people in the community can’t do themselves,” says Bullard ISD coach and teacher, Ryan Tierney.
Students and administration say it’s a way for the seniors to give back to the people who have supported them during their time at Bullard ISD.
“These are people who are paying taxes to pay for our school,” says Bullard High School senior, Tatum Rigsby. “And so it’s really nice to be able to give back to them because they give so much to us.”
Susan Claytor’s home and yard were damaged after the winter storms. She says that having Bullard High School students there to help her rebuild gives her hope.
“I’m just so thankful for them and thankful for their service and thankful that things are getting done,” she says. “It kind of gives me hope, you know. You need some hope after you have so many things to fix all the time. It’s just-- it’s wonderful.”
The seniors helped replant her flowerbeds, trimmed the yard, pulled weeds and even cut down limbs and branches.
Tierney hopes that, through participating in “Seniors Serving Seniors,” the students learn a lesson they can carry with them once they leave Bullard ISD.
“I hope they learn to have a serving heart. I think it’s important,” he says. “We’re here to serve others-- and to just give up a certain amount of your time in a single day for somebody who needs help. That’s important to give that to the kids and give them that experience, so when we send them out into the real world, it’s a part of their own lives.”
Bullard ISD started “Seniors Serving Seniors” in 2019. It was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, so this is their second year of service.
