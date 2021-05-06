New indictment reveals fourth victim of Tyler nurse accused of killing patients

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An indictment filed in April has revealed the identity of a fourth victim of a Tyler nurse who allegedly killed multiple patients.
The indictment, filed on April 22, states that on January 25, 2018, William Davis “introduced air” into the arterial system of Joseph Kalina, killing him. Kalina was initially listed as a victim of aggravated assault by Davis in the original indictment. That charge has now been modified to that of capital murder.
Davis, 34, of Hallsville, is currently under indictment for one charge of capital murder, one charge of first-degree murder and five charges of first-degree aggravated assault.
Davis’ capital murder charge also includes the alleged killings of:
- John Lafferty on June 16, 2017
- Ronald Clark on July 26, 2017
- Christopher Greenaway on Aug. 4, 2017
The charges stem from allegations that Davis caused death or harm by intentionally introducing air into the arterial systems of patients, Smith County District Attorney Matt Bingham said in June 2018 after the initial indictments.
Arrested in April 2018, Davis was a registered nurse at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. Law enforcement is investigating allegations that Davis tampered with at least three patients at the Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler. Davis allegedly injected air into the arterial lines of at least seven patients at the hospital, officials say.
