Man accused of impersonating law enforcement turns self in to Smith County authorities

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - A man who identified himself as law enforcement to Arp police during a traffic stop turned himself in Wednesday.
Arp police report Cornelius Laverne Redwine, 30 of Beckville gave a law enforcement id card indicating that he was a current law enforcement officer during a traffic stop Monday. Arp police determined Redwine had not been a law enforcement officer for approximately 3 weeks.
Redwine was released on a $500 bond for the class B misdemeanor charge of false ID as police officer.
Arp Police Chief Joe Keegan said of the charge, “every profession has one percent of bad apples” and said this “gives police officers a bad name.” Keegan also said the id is usually turned in when an officer is let go.
The identification of the agency Redwine used was not released.
