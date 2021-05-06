Longview Public Library releases limited edition Baby Yoda library cards

LONGVIEW, Texas (KTRE) - The Longview Public Library has released a limited edition library card.
The new cards feature Baby Yoda from Star Wars and will be limited to a run of about 14,000 cards.
Library Manager Jennifer Eldridge says the reaction both from kids and adults has been very positive.
“The reactions from patrons has been so positive, they’ve been so excited, we’ve had so many kids come and really get a chance to see their first card and get really excited about holding it. On May 4th, for May the Fourth be with you, a national, unofficial Star Wars Day, we released the cards and had a couple of kids come and get their very first cards, that was honestly the best experience ever, just seeing them get so excited not only for their first card but to have this iconic character on their card,” she said.
She said typically they do separate designs for adult and children’s library cards, but with Star Wars and Baby Yoda in particular being so popular, they made this card available to everyone.
“Adults have equally been excited about it and that’s why this card is available for children and adults, typically when we do card designs, we do one for kids and one for adults and this one we wanted to make available for everyone, its a limited edition card, we have about 14,000 cards, which should last us a little over a year, but adults have been equally as excited as children because they grew up with it,” Eldridge said.
The first library card is free, any additional replacement cards will be a $5 fee.
In addition to the new cards, the Longview Public Library will be holding their Summer Reading Club. Unlike last year, which was fully virtual, they plan to do a hybrid style this year with some activities at the library and some online. You can signup in person at the library or click here.
