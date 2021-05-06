Longview police seek car involved in crash with pedestrian

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is seeking help locating a suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run.
Longview police report a hit and run with injuries involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Sunday, at approximately 11:50 p.m., at the 3600 block of Estes Parkway.
They are looking for a 2006 beige Honda Civic with passenger-side damage to the front bumper and mirror.
Officers determined the pedestrian was standing in the middle of the roadway when the suspect vehicle struck the pedestrian causing right-side damage to the car. Officers located parts from the Honda including the passenger’s side mirror.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
If you see a vehicle that matches this description please write down the license plate number and call the Longview Police Department.
The Longview Police Department highly encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact us at 903-237-1188. Citizens may also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
