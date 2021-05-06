Kilgore College freshman receives new car after winning Cruise for Success giveaway

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A Kilgore College freshman is now the owner of a brand new vehicle after being selected in the second annual Cruise for Success car giveaway.
The Cruise for Success program allows qualifying Kilgore College students to earn points throughout the fall and spring semesters for a chance to win a new car, With the top-10 point-earners in attendance, the first eight student names drawn won $500. With two students left, two car fobs were drawn, with only one starting the new car. Freshman Zhyon Bell, from Porter, Texas, was the lucky winner of a brand new Chevrolet Trax.
“I don’t have a car so for me to win it for them to give it away, it’s really amazing,” he said.
Bell says he came to Kilgore College not only for his education, but he also says he was recruited by the school to play football. He says his family will be super excited to hear his news about the win.
“They probably going to go crazy on the phone, tell my mom, I’ve been wanting a car for my birthday, my birthday is next week,” he said.
He says being able to have this new vehicle is a liberating feeling.
“It feels good just to be able to go back home whenever I need to, not having to call my mom and have her stress coming to pick me up and take me back,” he said,
A pep rally was also held before the big giveaway.
