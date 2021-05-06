Kilgore College freshman receives new car after winning Cruise for Success giveaway

The Cruise for Success program allows qualifying Kilgore College students to earn points throughout the fall and spring semesters for a chance to win a new car, With the top-10 point-earners in attendance, the first eight student names drawn won $500. With two students left, two car fobs were drawn, with only one starting the new car. Freshman Zhyon Bell, from Porter, Texas, was the lucky winner of a brand new Chevrolet Trax.