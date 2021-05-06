East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Beautiful Weather continues tonight, and it will likely continue through Friday and Saturday. Saturday is likely to be a very windy day as well with southerly winds at 12-22 mph gusts over 25 mph at times. Rain chances return on Sunday as a cold front passes through East Texas very late Sunday/early Monday morning. Earlier in the week, we thought this front would stall over East Texas, but now it appears it will make it through by Monday mid-morning. Another Cold front will likely pass-through late Tuesday or early on Wednesday morning. Rain should begin to taper off on Wednesday afternoon before ending by Thursday morning. Thursday looks to be a very nice day with a cool morning/mild afternoon and lots of sunshine. Now, the rain that will be caused by these two fronts could be heavy across East Texas. Rainfall totals may average out from 2.00″-2.50″ with some in Deep East Texas getting less and the northern counties of ETX getting a bit more. This rain will fall in a 3 1/2-to-4-day period with the heaviest rainfall occurring late on Sunday and again late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Since we will remain dry through Sunday morning, it doesn’t appear like a significant flash flooding situation is setting up, but some minor flash flooding may occur with some of this heavier rain. Please stay tuned. Have a Wonderful Night!!!