East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices mixed this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - All class averages of both feeder steers and heifers ended $2-to-$3 lower compared to last week. That’s according to the East Texas livestock weekly market report out of Crockett.
The report says feeder buyers are hard pressed to make their figures work. That is due to corn closing at the market just over $7-$40 a bushel.
But, slaughter cows gained strength and finished a full $4 higher. And slaughter bulls remained firm.
Meantime, drought conditions are continuing to plague the western grazing regions. The current grain cost is just over a $1.25, making it nearly impossible to break even with current cattle prices.
