East Texans shine at first day of UIL state track meet

East Texans shine at first day of UIL state track meet
UIL Logo (Source: UIL)
By Caleb Beames | May 6, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 10:53 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas student athletes shined on day one of the UIL Track and Field State Championship.

Here are all the runners and field athletes that placed on the podium. Full results of the first day can be found here.

3A Field Events

Dalton Smith, Troup - Pole Vault 3rd place

Ashlyn Bruce, Daingerfield - Long Jump 1st place

Tierrani Johnson, Jefferson – Discus Throw 1st place

Abeni Kratzmeyer, Mineola – Pole Vault 3rd place

Jenci Seahorn, Harmony  – Triple Jump 1st place

Linus Mannino, Woodville – High Jump 3rd place

3A Running Events

Daingerfield Boys (Ty Byrd, Jakevion Rodgers, Caleb Nixon, Devin Wilson) – 4X100 Relay 1st place

Daingerfield Girls (Chrishlyn Boyd, Ashlyn Bruce, Joi Akinsuroju, Sanaa Fields) – 4X100 Relay 2nd place

Mineola Boys (Brady Shrum, Jaxon Holland, TJ Moreland, Morgan Waggoner) 4X400 Relay 1st place

Makenzie Hale, Huntington – 100 M Hurdles 1st place (state record 13.66)

Will Boyce, Onalaksa – 3200 M 1st place, 800 M 1st place, 1600 M 1st place

Savion Bush, Tatum - 110 M Hurldes  2nd place

Ayden Colbert, Huntington - 110 M Hurdles 3rd place

Jayla Franklin, Newton -100 M Dash 1st place, 200 M 1st place

Jaysa Coney, Palestine Westwood – 100 M Dash 2nd place

Dre’Lyn Washington, Hemphill – 100 M Dash 3rd place, 200 M Dash 2nd

4A Field Events

Kaden Kenny, Kilgore -  Shot Put 3rd place

4A Running events

Hannah Cade, Canton – 100 M Hurdles 3rd place

Matthew Tyeskie, Kilgore – 110 M Hurdles 2nd  place, 300 M Hurdles 3rd place

Caine Stanley, Kilgore – 200 M Dash 2nd place

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.