Andy Woods Elementary holds ‘Parents and P.E. Day’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Andy Woods Elementary in Tyler held day one of their annual ‘Parents and P. E. Day’, Thursday.
It’s a chance for parents to participate with their children outdoors on an obstacle course with things like a tire run, see-saw, and a rope climb among many other things.
This is the 11th year of the event, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Ashley Phelps, the school’s physical education teacher said “it’s a fun challenge that is different than any of the normal P.E. days in class.”
“We won a grant last year for parents and P.E. equipment to be added, so since we didn’t get to do it last year, we are really grateful that the kids get to see the new obstacle that we added to the course” Phelps said.
