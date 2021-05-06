Amarillo resident wins $1 million Powerball prize

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One Amarillo resident claimed a Powerball prize worth $1 million.
The ticket was purchased at the Toot’n Totum at 3601 N.E. 24th Ave. and the drawing took place on April 17.
Powerball officials said the claimant chose to remain anonymous.
The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn, but not the red Powerball number.
Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won.
