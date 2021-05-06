Amarillo resident wins $1 million Powerball prize

Amarillo resident wins $1 million Powerball prize
One Lottery player is holding a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket from the Wednesday, Oct. 2 (Source: OH Partners)
By Bailie Myers | May 5, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT - Updated May 6 at 12:48 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One Amarillo resident claimed a Powerball prize worth $1 million.

The ticket was purchased at the Toot’n Totum at 3601 N.E. 24th Ave. and the drawing took place on April 17.

Powerball officials said the claimant chose to remain anonymous.

The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn, but not the red Powerball number.

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.