WebXtra: ‘Super stocking’ program aims to boost turkey numbers in ETX

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Eastern turkey season is open for several East Texas counties.
The Eastern turkey ranks are low in East Texas but the super stocking program seeks to boost that for our area. The program is put on by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. It started back in 2014 after a Stephen F. Austin University study gave the method merit. There are release sites across East Texas along a few rivers in our area such as the Trinity, Neches, and Sulphur Rivers.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.