WebXtra: Caldwell Zoo’s red-tail hawk an ambassador bird with a story to tell

Artemis became a member of the zoo back in 2015. This was after she was saved by a local wildlife rehabilitator who received her after Artemis had been hit by a car. The bird suffered a broken bone in her wing and pelvic injury that could cause her great harm or even death if she tried to lay an egg. Because of these injuries Artemis was unable to return to the wild and has since found a new home at the Caldwell Zoo. Artemis is now an ambassador bird for the zoo in which she is shown to zoo visitors to teach them about local birds in the wild like the red-tailed hawk.