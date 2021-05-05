This is the Way: Baby Yoda cards invite you to join Longview Public Library

This is the Way: Baby Yoda cards invite you to join Longview Public Library
Cards are available now (Source: Longview Public Library on Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier | May 4, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 11:17 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Public Library released their new special edition library cards on May 4th.

Star Wars fans use of the phrase, “May the 4th be with you”, a pun based on the iconic Star Wars catchphrase “May the force be with you”. Characters in the Star Wars universe use this phrase as a way to wish each other good luck.

We’re beyond excited for the new limited edition “Baby Yoda” library cards from Longview Public Library released today...

Posted by City of Longview on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

“We are beyond excited for the new limited edition “Baby Yoda” library cards from Longview Public Library released today for #maythe4thbewithyou. This card is available as a partnership through the American Library Association for new customers. Existing customers can upgrade for $5! #ThisIsTheWay

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.