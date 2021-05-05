Texas Senate approves Rep. Schaefer’s permitless carry bill in prelim vote

“The Second Amendment enshrined the right to bear arms in the U.S. Constitution. There are concerns that state law infringes on the free exercise of that right, namely by requiring a license, which takes time and money to obtain, to legally be able to carry a handgun,” Schaefer (R-Tyler) said via a bill analysis provided by his office. “C.S.H.B. 1927 seeks to reduce barriers to the free exercise of Texans’ constitutional right to bear arms and defend their lives and property by making it legal for individuals who are 21 years of age or older and who can legally possess a firearm to carry a handgun without first obtaining a license.”