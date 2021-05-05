Texas House OKs Sen. Hughes fetal heartbeat bill in prelim vote

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - After receiving approval in the Texas Senate, an East Texas legislator’s bill, which would stop certain abortion procedures from taking place, was heard on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives Wednesday and passed its second reading.
Senate Bill 8, authored by Senator Bryan Hughes, would ban all elective abortions as soon as the fetus’ heartbeat is capable of being detected, which is typically around six weeks.
The bill passed in an 81 to 63 vote.
The bill’s sponsor in the House, Rep. Shelby Slawson, laid out the purpose of the bill before House members. Lawson said ”the heartbeat is a clear and unequivocal evidence of human life and the fetal heartbeat is a key medical predictor of whether an unborn child will reach live birth. The Texas Heartbeat Act will protect the lives of our most precious Texans starting at the moment their heart begins to beat.”
The bill will now have a third reading on the House floor.
