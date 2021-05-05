Roadwork on Loop 323 to cause major traffic delays

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TxDOT (Texas Dept. of Transportation) reports crews began working on SH 31 at Loop 323, and on Loop 323 from SH 31 to Sam’s Club.
Various lane closures are required and will cause major traffic impacts. Caution is advised if you must travel through the work zone.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays as crews implement mill and inlay operations.
Portable message boards have been placed along the route to inform motorists of the work which is expected to continue throughout the week.
