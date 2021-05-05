No. 8 Texas Tech red hot in Red Dirt Rivalry, topping OU 14-4

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - HODGETOWN’s first ever college game was a success. Fans packed the stands for the sold out crowd and No. 8 ranked Texas Tech topped Oklahoma 14-4 in the Red Dirt Rivalry.
The Red Raiders back in Amarillo for the first time since they played the Gold Sox in 1979, started out red hot in the batters box scoring four runs in the first inning. With a 2-0 lead, Texas Tech’s Cole Stilwell hit a 2-run dinger over the left field wall. He’d later add another homerun in the third inning. The Red Raiders learned pretty quickly that HODGETOWN is a hitter-friendly park. Dingers of the day include Stilwell, Braxton Fulford, Jace Jung and Sooners’ Conor McKenna.
Red Raiders freshman pitcher Chase Hampton earned the win on the hill after dishing out 3 K’s and allowing 5 hits, 2 runs and 1 walk in four innings pitched.
”It was a lot of fun playing against them. Regardless I think both teams get better when you play against each other,” said Head Coach Tim Tadlock. “Level of competition is really good. To play a game in a midweek against a good opponent, there’s always there’s always some value in that.”
Texas Tech and OU meet up again May 14 for a three-game series.
