Hudson PEP students raise money for Ugandan water well

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A community in Uganda will now have access to clean water thanks to the efforts of students at Hudson PEP in Longview.
The students have been raising money for the well by selling socks and soap throughout the year with proceeds going to the water well’s construction.
“This summer, I read a book called A Long Walk to Water and I loved it and I just thought that my students would love it as well so we began the year by reading it to our students,” said 5th grade reading and writing teacher Regina Ward. “The further we got into the book, a lot of students had no idea what the situation was in Africa, what the need was, and as we progressed through the book and they learned more and more it just hurt their hearts and they wanted to do something.”
The school then partnered with the organization called We Help Two, an organization which offers service-learning opportunities to make a positive change in the world.
CEO of We Help Two, Trevor Bergman, says the organization has been working with Longview ISD for a long time and partnered with Hudson PEP to provide clean water to a Ugandan community.
“Clean water is just a huge issue in most of Africa, more people are killed by water-borne illnesses than all of the wars combined in history, so we wanted to address that at a community level, not just at the school so we worked with the school to provide the clean water for the students but then also the surrounding community now has access to safe water so that increases the level of education for the students, it increases the health of the entire community, which then makes the community stronger and more prosperous,” Bergman said.
Students say they were happy to help and excited at what they accomplished.
“Proud. I can’t believe we did it. It reminds me of my family back at home in Venezuela. Cause they don’t get much,” said 5th grader Mia Bustamante.
“Now we are directly hearing them thanking us for what we’ve done. It’s real exciting because we know it was us that did that,” said 5th grader Cohen Hardison.
Bergman says he has high hopes for the future with students like those at Hudson PEP leading the way.
“Our future’s in good hands with Hudson PEP students, they not only are looking to make a difference here in their community, but they want to make a difference around the world,” he said.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.