Hudson PEP students raise money for Ugandan water well

“This summer, I read a book called A Long Walk to Water and I loved it and I just thought that my students would love it as well so we began the year by reading it to our students,” said 5th grade reading and writing teacher Regina Ward. “The further we got into the book, a lot of students had no idea what the situation was in Africa, what the need was, and as we progressed through the book and they learned more and more it just hurt their hearts and they wanted to do something.”