Gun Barrel City Council approves COVID-19 memorial

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gun Barrel City Council approved the development of a COVID-19 memorial last week.
A park bench and trees will be planted “in honor of those that have passed away from COVID-19″ according to Lana Lockwood of the Gun Barrel City Beautification Committee.
Lockwood said the installation is still in the planning stage.
The memorial will be located at Gun Barrel City Park at 301 Municipal Dr. A ceremony is planned with participation by the GBC Beautification Committee and city officials in 6 weeks.
