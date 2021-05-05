East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... An Absolutely Gorgeous Day across all of East Texas today. A weak disturbance over Oklahoma may push a few clouds over the northern half of East Texas in the morning on Tuesday, but by afternoon, full sunshine is expected once again. A few clouds are possible again on Friday and more on Saturday. Chances for scattered showers and maybe a thundershower will enter the forecast on Sunday and then continue through the middle part of next week. A front is expected to slowly move into the area on Monday, pull up stationary, and then just hang out for a few days. An area of high pressure will then move into East Texas on Wednesday morning, pushing the front through our area. A few showers will be possible in the morning but should then move out by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures should remain cool in the mornings through Friday, then should warm up quickly into the end of the weekend. Much more humidity is expected as well with a southerly wind increasing across the area. High temperatures this weekend should enter the middle 80s and hang in the 80s through Tuesday. A bit cooler on Wednesday behind the cold front. Have a great day. Enjoy the great outdoors while we can.