East Texas airports awarded $184K in federal grants

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - Several East Texas airports were awarded federal grants totaling $184,500 through the federal Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020.
- Athens Municipal - $13,000
- Harrison County in Marshall - $23,000
- Gilmer Municipal - $13,000
- Cherokee County in Jacksonville - $23,000
- Palestine Municipal - $23,000
- Winnsboro Municipal - $9,000
- Gladewater Municipal - $13,000
Gladewater Municipal also was awarded $67,500 through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as part of the Airport Improvement Program (AIP), separate from the CRRSA funding.
