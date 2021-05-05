East Texas airports awarded $184K in federal grants

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | May 5, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT - Updated May 5 at 10:30 AM

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - Several East Texas airports were awarded federal grants totaling $184,500 through the federal Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020.

  • Athens Municipal - $13,000
  • Harrison County in Marshall - $23,000
  • Gilmer Municipal - $13,000
  • Cherokee County in Jacksonville - $23,000
  • Palestine Municipal - $23,000
  • Winnsboro Municipal - $9,000
  • Gladewater Municipal - $13,000

Gladewater Municipal also was awarded $67,500 through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as part of the Airport Improvement Program (AIP), separate from the CRRSA funding.

