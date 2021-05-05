Burkeville ATM nearly stolen again

BURKEVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - An ATM at a Burkeville bank has once again been targeted by would-be thieves.
According to information from the Newton County Sheriff’s office, on Sunday at 5:16 a.m. the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an activated alarm on the ATM at Sabine State Bank located on Highway 63 East in Burkeville.
The statement said deputies arrived on the scene at 5:30 a.m. and observed the machine’s doors were standing open. A search of the immediate area located a grey, 2006 year model 1-ton Ford F-350 pickup parked on the east side of the roadway that was still running. It was found about a quarter-mile east of the bank on the south side of Highway 63.
Authorities said the machine is out of order due to the attempted break-in and damage it sustained during a previous theft attempt on April 26. No money was inside the machine before the attempted theft and a sign was posted on the machine stating it was out of order. Despite this, the machine sustained damage to the front doors and the top after being pried open.
The pickup apparently was reported stolen out of Houston.
The case is still under investigation by the NCSO and the Texas Rangers.
