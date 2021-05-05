Belcher Center has Blues Brothers, Beatles, ‘Heart & Soul’ for 15th season

LeTourneau University's Belcher Center has announced its 15th season. (Source: LeTourneau University Belcher Center)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | May 5, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 5:39 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The LeTourneau University Belcher Center has announced its upcoming 15th season, titled “Heart and Soul.”

Live performances with in-person attendance will once again resume with no limitations on seating. The new season includes The Official Blues Brothers Revue, “A Christmas Carol,” A Change Is Gonna Come: The Music of Sam Cooke, One Night In Memphis, Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience.

Tickets are available now at BelcherCenter.com.

