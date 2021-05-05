Belcher Center has Blues Brothers, Beatles, ‘Heart & Soul’ for 15th season

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The LeTourneau University Belcher Center has announced its upcoming 15th season, titled “Heart and Soul.”
Live performances with in-person attendance will once again resume with no limitations on seating. The new season includes The Official Blues Brothers Revue, “A Christmas Carol,” A Change Is Gonna Come: The Music of Sam Cooke, One Night In Memphis, Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience.
Tickets are available now at BelcherCenter.com.
