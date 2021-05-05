Arp police seek man accused of impersonating law enforcement

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - The Arp Police Department is seeking help locating a man accused of providing false law enforcement identification.
Arp police report Cornelius Redwine Jr. presented a law enforcement identification card indicating that he was a current law enforcement officer during a traffic stop Monday. Arp police determined Redwine had not been a law enforcement officer for approximately 3 weeks.
An arrest warrant was issued for False Identification as a Peace Officer, Wednesday.
If you happen to know where Redwine is, please call the Smith County Dispatch Non-emergency number at 903-566-6600 and ask to speak with an Arp Police Officer.
