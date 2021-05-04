WEBXTRA: Smith County Technology Department donates computer equipment to Mustard Seed Ministries

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This week the Smith County Information Technology Department donated computer equipment to Mustard Seed Ministries. They got 96 desktops, 33 laptops, 38 monitors, 15 printers, six scanners, two Switches, and three iPads.
Dr. Karen Jones, founder and president of Mustard Seed Ministries, said the nonprofit dismantles and reassembles the equipment and donates them to school children who do not have computers. They’ve gotten the donation for many years, but it’s helped fill a large need during the pandemic.
Jones said many college students need laptops due to online classes. She says volunteers work many 12-hour days trying to keep up with the demand.
